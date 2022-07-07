Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $8.20 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.73. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,309 shares of company stock worth $5,512,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.