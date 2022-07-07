Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3,348.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,059 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $199.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.