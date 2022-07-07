Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,338 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 155,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

