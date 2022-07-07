Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 3,563 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R.P. Boggs & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $5,040,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $725,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 54,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $100.91 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average of $115.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.