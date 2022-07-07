Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.25

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 61102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Westport Fuel Systems to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.98. The company has a market cap of C$225.96 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

