WFA of San Diego LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 287,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 60,451 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 87,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 37.0% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of AT&T by 70.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 37,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

NYSE T opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

