WFA of San Diego LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,236 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,158,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $11,306,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,372,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

