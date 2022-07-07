WFA of San Diego LLC Has $723,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.96.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.