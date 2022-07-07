WFA of San Diego LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.3% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

