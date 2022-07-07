WFA of San Diego LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 4.1% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $148.85 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $176.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.78.

