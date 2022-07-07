WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

