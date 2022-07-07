WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 424 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 191,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5,799.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 404,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

