WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 799 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 335,065 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

