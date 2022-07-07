Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 2,614 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 138.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $108.72. 31,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,244. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

