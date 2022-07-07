Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,467 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 618.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 33,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.44. 25,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,488. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.238 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.