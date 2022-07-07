Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,647,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.09.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,942. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $177.03 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

