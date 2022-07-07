Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $594,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.8% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 219,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 30,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,914,780. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $161.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

