Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.47. The company had a trading volume of 56,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,870. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

