Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 20.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 57.2% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 133,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 48,494 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 18.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. 2,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,686. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

