Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 100,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,381,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04.
The business also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.01%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.
AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).
