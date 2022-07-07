Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 650 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. United States Steel makes up about 0.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,226,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,256,000 after purchasing an additional 571,282 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $146,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,304,000 after purchasing an additional 424,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,539,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of X traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.47. 176,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,930,448. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $84,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

