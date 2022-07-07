William T. Mannina Sells 14,760 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) CFO William T. Mannina sold 14,760 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $14,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,916.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WATT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. 101,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,854. Energous Co. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.73.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,843.41% and a negative return on equity of 95.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energous by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the first quarter worth $19,100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energous by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

