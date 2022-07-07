Workspace Group (LON:WKP) PT Lowered to GBX 640 at Barclays

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 800 ($9.69) to GBX 640 ($7.75) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.11) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 878 ($10.63).

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 551.50 ($6.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 518.50 ($6.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 979 ($11.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 811.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 652.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 716.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.83), for a total transaction of £40,172.23 ($48,646.44). Also, insider Stephen Hubbard purchased 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 649 ($7.86) per share, for a total transaction of £115,911.40 ($140,362.56).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

