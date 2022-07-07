Workspace Group (LON:WKP) PT Lowered to GBX 640 at Barclays

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 800 ($9.69) to GBX 640 ($7.75) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.11) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 878 ($10.63).
Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 551.50 ($6.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 518.50 ($6.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 979 ($11.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 811.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 652.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 716.13.
In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.83), for a total transaction of £40,172.23 ($48,646.44). Also, insider Stephen Hubbard purchased 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 649 ($7.86) per share, for a total transaction of £115,911.40 ($140,362.56).
Workspace Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.
