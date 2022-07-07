WP Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $382.83 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $179.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

