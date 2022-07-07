WP Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

