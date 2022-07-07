WP Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WP Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 95,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $191.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

