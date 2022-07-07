WP Advisors LLC Has $514,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

WP Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 17,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 60,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 25,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

