WP Advisors LLC Sells 624 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 602,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,317,000 after buying an additional 344,514 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 803,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,736,000 after buying an additional 39,232 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 698,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,438,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

