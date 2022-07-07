WP Advisors LLC Takes $6.20 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 123,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000.
Shares of JAAA opened at $48.89 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $51.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.