WP Advisors LLC Takes $6.20 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 123,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

Shares of JAAA opened at $48.89 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $51.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98.

