WP Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,179 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.55. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Redburn Partners lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,891,483.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

