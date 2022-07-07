WP Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $178.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06.

