Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $242.60 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $242.60 or 0.01121786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.14 billion and $214.39 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,694,981 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

