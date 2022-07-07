Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 113,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,384,617 shares.The stock last traded at $70.11 and had previously closed at $71.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.47.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 417,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,134,000 after acquiring an additional 103,683 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

