Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) CTO Sells $89,500.00 in Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 377,971 shares in the company, valued at $676,568.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XOS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 870,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,477. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. Xos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Get XOS alerts:

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xos, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in XOS by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XOS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in XOS by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

XOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.