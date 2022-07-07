Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.76 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE YEXT opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.43. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,947 shares of company stock valued at $377,836 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 241.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 125.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 920,948 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 88,631,900.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 886,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

