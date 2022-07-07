Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19,480.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $19,480.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00134982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.00860314 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00034134 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

