Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading Down 5.4%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €23.22 ($24.19) and last traded at €23.80 ($24.79). 1,840,305 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.16 ($26.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €48.59.

Zalando Company Profile (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

