Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.08

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 8426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $921.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 61.52% and a negative return on equity of 389.93%. The company had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,881,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.