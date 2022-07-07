ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $44.00

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $249,914.53 and approximately $44.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00625205 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1,789% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

