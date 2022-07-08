10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down to $52.59

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.59, but opened at $50.84. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 3,218 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,327,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

