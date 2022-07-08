133,654 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Bought by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF makes up 1.4% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,781,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 83,116 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 868.1% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 81,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 73,321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 54,541 shares during the last quarter.

FTXO opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $37.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

