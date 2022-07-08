1,471 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $229.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.89 and a 200 day moving average of $258.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

