34,310 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Acquired by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF accounts for 0.9% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,577,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,575,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $26.72 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.