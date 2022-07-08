5,906 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Bought by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 187,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $44.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27.

