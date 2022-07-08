5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Stock Price Up 8.6%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

FPLSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered shares of 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 million, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.30.

5N Plus ( OTCMKTS:FPLSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $64.42 million during the quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

