715 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Acquired by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 150,255 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18.

