8,806 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

BLOK opened at $19.80 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.