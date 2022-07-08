888’s (888) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.24) price objective on the stock.

888 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.05) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.36) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 597.14 ($7.23).

Get 888 alerts:

LON 888 opened at GBX 161 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 186.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.85. 888 has a 1 year low of GBX 154.60 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 494 ($5.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £718.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1,073.33.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.