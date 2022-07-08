AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.24-3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.78-$13.98 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $151.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day moving average is $148.19. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $4,377,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

