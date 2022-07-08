AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.24-$3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.78-$13.98 EPS.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $151.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.69.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

